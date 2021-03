English summary

Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has recommended that the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine not be used for individuals below the age of 55. The committee stated that until a type of an adverse event associated with the vaccine is investigated, its usage should for those below the age of 55 be stopped. Even so, individuals above the age of 55 can continue getting the AstraZeneca vaccine in Canada, considering that the adverse event is more common in people below the age of 55, the committee said.