జింబాబ్వే వ్యవహారం: భార్యకు పట్టం కట్టాలనుకున్న అధ్యక్షుడు.. ముందే పసిగట్టిన ఆర్మీ

Zimbabwe's military leaders have seized control of the impoverished southern African nation, placing longtime leader Robert Mugabe under house arrest and deploying armored vehicles to the streets of the capital, Harare. Mugabe, 93, the world's oldest living leader, was unable to leave his home, according to Jacob Zuma, the President of neighboring South Africa. Troops were reportedly stationed at Zimbabwe's Parliament and the presidential palace. In a dramatic televised statement early Wednesday, an army spokesman denied a military takeover was underway.