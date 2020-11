I honestly can’t believe that was not given a no ball ! Like seriously !!!🤷‍♂️ #RCBvsSRH #IPL2020

I honestly can’t believe that was not given a no ball ! Like seriously !!!🤷‍♂️ #RCBvsSRH #IPL2020

English summary

No ball controversy in Sunrisers Hyderabad and during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Sharjah. The incident happened during the 10th over of the Sunrisers' chase when Kane Williamson was facing Isuru Udana.