SRH అభిమానులకు గుడ్ న్యూస్: జట్టులోకి జేసన్ రాయ్.. ఇక పరుగుల వరదే..!

Look who just finished his quarantine. Say hello to @JasonRoy20 👋 #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/9ywQimjbzk

English summary

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have received a boost ahead of their match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as English batsman Jason Roy has finished his quarantine and has joined his team.