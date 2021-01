సీఎం జగన్ సొంత జిల్లాలో న్యూ ఇయర్ కు ఘర్షణలతో స్వాగతం, కత్తులతో దాడులు, నెత్తురు పారించిన నేతలు

English summary

In a clash between two factions of the YCP in Payasam Palli, Kadapa district, the two factions attacked each other with sticks and knives. The controversy between the Maheshwar Reddy and Sudhakar Reddy factions over posts on social media and cake-cutting in the run-up to the New Year celebrations eventually escalated into attacks. Three people were seriously injured when a group attacked them with stones and knives.