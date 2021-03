జగన్ ఇలాకాలో వైసీపీలో ముసలం .. జమ్మలమడుగు వైసీపీ కౌన్సిలర్ రాజీనామా, ఎమ్మెల్యేపై ఆరోపణలు

English summary

The election of Kadapa district Jammalamadugu municipality chairperson has fueled dissent in the YSR Congress party. Gnana Prasuna, who won in the fourth ward of Jammalamadugu, resigned from her councilor post this morning. MLA Sudheer Reddy was severely criticized. She is angry that MLA Sudheer Reddy is obstructing her from getting the post and that MLA Sudheer Reddy, who had earlier announced her chairmanship, has now changed his mindfor money.