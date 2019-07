వివేకా హత్యకేసులో స్పీడ్ పెంచిన సిట్... హత్యకు ముందు రోజు రెక్కీ చేసిన సీసీ టీవీ ఫుటేజ్ ఆధారాలు

English summary

SIT has speeded up the investigation process of the murder mystery incident of the former minister YS Vivekanand Reddy. Even though the murder incident took place four months ago, SIT failed to collect a single clue which can help them to chase the case. Apart from examining the call data of the accused, SIT authorities have been focussing on the activities that took place just before the murder incident. On March 15th, 2019 YS Viveka was murdered brutally at his Pulivendula residence in Kadapa. Yerram Gangi Reddy (A1), personal secretary MV Krishna Reddy (A2) and son of housemaid Prakash (A3), accused in the case were arrested and sent for the remand. It was also alleged that TDP leaders were behind the murder incident. As YSRCP has come into power, SIT officials have speeded up the investigation process.