  • search
ఖమ్మం వార్తల కోసం
నోటిఫికేషన్స్ పై క్లిక్ చేయండి  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    కేటీపీఎస్‌లో ఆగిన పవర్ ప్రొడక్షన్.. రోజుకు 3 కోట్లు నష్టం..!

    By
    |

    భద్రాద్రి : పాల్వంచలోని కొత్తగూడెం థర్మల్ పవర్ స్టేషన్ (KTPS) లోని 7వ దశలో పవర్ ప్రొడక్షన్ ఆగిపోయింది. సాంకేతిక కారణాలతో విద్యుత్ ఉత్పత్తి నిలిచిపోవడంతో రోజుకు 3 కోట్ల రూపాయల నష్టం వాటిల్లనున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. ఇంకో రెండు రోజులు కూడా పవర్ ప్రొడక్షన్ ఆగిపోనున్నట్లు సమాచారం.

    power production interrupted in ktps 7th phase 3 crores losss per a day
    ఇల్లు కట్టుకునేవారికి గుడ్ న్యూస్..! బిల్డింగ్ ప్లాన్ ఫ్రీ.. 48 గంటల్లో అనుమతి

    బాయిలర్ ట్యూబ్స్ నాణ్యతాలోపమే ప్రస్తుత సమస్యకు కారణమని తెలుస్తోంది. సేఫ్టీ వాల్వ్ మూసుకోవడంతో 800 మెగావాట్ల విద్యుత్ ఉత్పత్తికి ఆటంకమేర్పడింది. అయితే ఈ ప్లాంట్ ప్రారంభించిన నాటి నుంచి నాలుగు నెలల్లో నాలుగైదు సార్లు టెక్నికల్ ప్రాబ్లమ్స్ వచ్చినట్లు సమాచారం. అదలావుంటే కేటీపీఎస్ 7వ దశకు సంబంధించిన నిర్మాణం కేవలం 40 నెలల్లో పూర్తయింది. రికార్డు స్థాయిలో త్వరగా దీని నిర్మాణం కంప్లీట్ చేయాలనే ప్రభుత్వ ఉద్దేశం.. నాణ్యతాలోపాలకు కారణమనే ఆరోపణలు వినిపిస్తున్నాయి.

    తెలుగు మ్యాట్రిమోనిలో మీకు నచ్చిన జీవిత భాగస్వామి ఎంపికలు - రిజిస్ట్రేషన్ ఉచితం!

    ఖమ్మం యుద్ధ క్షేత్రం
    సంవత్సరం
    అభ్యర్థి పేరు పార్టీ లెవెల్ ఓటు ఓటు రేట్ ఓట్ల తేడ
    2014
    పొంగులేటి శ్రీనివాస రెడ్డి వైయస్సార్‌సీపీ విజేతలు 4,21,957 36% 11,974
    నామా నాగేశ్వర రావు టీడీపీ రెండో స్థానంలో నిలిచిన అభ్యర్థులు 4,09,983 35% 0
    + More Details

    మరిన్ని ఖమ్మం వార్తలు

    Read more about:

    khammam bhadradri power current loss ఖమ్మం భద్రాద్రి పవర్ నష్టం

    English summary
    Power Production interrupted in Palvoncha KTPS 7th phase. Due to technical problems the power production stopeed. Officials calculated that 3 crore rupees loss for a day. Another two more days same problem will may continue.
    Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2019, 11:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 19, 2019

    Oneindia బ్రేకింగ్ న్యూస్
    రోజంతా తాజా వార్తలను పొందండి

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue