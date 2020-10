విషాదం : వాగు దాటుతూ తండ్రి గల్లంతు... బోరున విలపించిన కొడుకు

English summary

A father who tried to cross a gorge along with his son was washed away in floods on Tuesday evening in Penuballi,Khammam district. Yesterday Hyderabad and several parts of Telangana witnessed heavy rains on Tuesday with heavy water-logging and traffic jams in different areas even as several other parts of the state reported similar weather conditions, which were triggered following a deep depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal, officials said.