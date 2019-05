టీడీపీ నేత శేఖర్ రెడ్డి హత్యపై తీవ్రంగా స్పందించిన మంత్రి నారా లోకేష్ .. ఏమన్నారంటే

English summary

TDP leader was hacked to death by some unknown persons at Dhone. The deceased was identified as Sekhar Reddy, who is a key leader of TDP near minister k.E krishna murthy . More details are yet to know.The deceased is known to be a resident of Chapalakothur village in Krishna Giri Mandal in Dhone constituency. IT minister and TDP leader Nara Lokesh expressed shock over the incident. Nara Lokesh was angry with such an act of inaction in the modern society and urged police to strictly punish the culprits. Lokesh assured that TDP would be in the forefront of the Shekhar Reddy family. Shekhar Reddy expressed their deepest sympathy to the family. Lokesh has responded to this on Twitter.