పంచాయతీ వార్ : నామినేషన్ వెయ్యకుండా అన్నంత పని చేసిన పూడూరు గ్రామస్తులు, ఫెయిల్ అయిన అధికారులు

English summary

The nomination process closed yesterday in Pudur under Kodumuru in Kurnool district. The decision taken by the villagers for boycott elections for the road has now become a hot topic in Kurnool district. The villagers, who had targeted the panchayat elections, decided to boycott the elections. everyone stood united on the issue of not fielding nominations. With this, the elections in Pudur are likely to be postponed.