నందికొట్కూరు వైసీపీలో అంతర్గత పోరు .. సొంత పార్టీ నేతలపై శిఖండి రాజకీయాలంటూ బైరెడ్డి ఫైర్

English summary

Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy organized a rally on the occasion of the 3rd anniversary of YS Jagan Prajasankalpayatra. Siddhartha Reddy's outburst against the opposition during the rally is a testament to the internal strife there. Nandikotkur party coordinator Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy was outraged that justice was not being done to those carrying the YCP flag in the constituency and that three shikhandis were doing politics in the constituency.