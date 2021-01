కర్నూల్ జిల్లాలో వైసీపీ వర్సెస్ టీడీపీ .. తాజా, మాజీ ఎమ్మెల్యేల అవినీతి భాగోతం

English summary

Recently, corruption allegations broke out between TDP and YCP leaders in Kurnool district . The war of words between Banaganapalle MLA Katasani Ramireddy and former MLA BC Janardhan Reddy is intensifying. They are challenging each other by accusing each other of corruption and ready for debate on corruption. The people of Banaganapalle are in awe of the allegations of corruption being made against each other by the latest, former MLAs.