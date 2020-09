కోటి 40 లక్షల రూపాయల లంచం కేసు ... మెదక్ అడిషనల్ కలెక్టర్ నగేష్ పై వేటు ..మరో ముగ్గురిపై కూడా !!

English summary

Telangana government suspended Medak Additional Collector Nagesh and three others in a bribery case. The government has suspended four officers, including Medak Additional Collector Nagesh, who was arrested in the ACB case. The Telangana government has issued orders suspending Additional Collector Gaddam Nagesh, RDO Aruna Reddy, Tehsildar Abdul Sattar and Junior Assistant Wasim Ahmed.