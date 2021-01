భూమా అఖిల ప్రియకు బిగుస్తున్న ఉచ్చు .. కిడ్నాప్ కేసులో రెండో రోజు ప్రశ్నలతో మాజీ మంత్రి ఉక్కిరిబిక్కిరి

English summary

Boinapally kidnapping case, which has created a sensation in the Telugu states, is taking a crucial turn. Former minister and TDP leader Bhuma Akhilapriya seems to be trapped in the Boinapally kidnapping case. Police, who questioned Bhuma Akhil Priya yesterday as part of police custody, are questioning her again today. Bhuma Akhilapriya is reported to be panicing with police questions.