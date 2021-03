అడకత్తెరలో నిజామాబాద్ ఎంపీ అరవింద్.. పసుపు బోర్డుపై సొంత పార్టీ నేతలకు కేంద్రం షాక్

English summary

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind is now embroiled in controversy after the central government clarified that there was no proposal to set up a turmeric board in Telangana state. Dharmapuri Aravind, who won the election with the main promise of setting up a turmeric board in Telangana, now has to answer to the turmeric farmers. The AP has created problems for the BJP leaders by saying that they will sell the Visakhapatnam steel plant in the AP as well. In the past, the AP has lost its grip on the people by missing the promise of special status. Telangana, AP and BJP leaders are facing problems with central decisions.