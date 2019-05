English summary

Stating that victory and defeat were part of Democratic process, former MP and TRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday said that the she will not leave Nizamabad and would strive for people of her constituency even after defeat. Kavitha made a visit to the residence of one of the TRS activists Kishore in Manchippa village in Mopal mandal in Nizamabad district on Monday. kishore died of heart stroke unable to bear Kavitha's defeat in Nizamabad the recent elections. Disheartened by the loss of Kavitha in Lok Sabha elections 2019, TRS' die hard fan, Kishore succumbed to heart attack. Kishore was not keeping well as he had neither eaten anything nor slept after the announcement of results.She asked the TRS party cadre not to lose hope stating that victory and defeat were part of Democracy. She said that posts were never important for the TRS leaders since the Telangana agitation time and the Telangana movement has shown us how to behave even during a defeat. She asked party workers not to lose confidence and work for Bangaru Telangana.