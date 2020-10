బంపర్ మెజార్టీతో ఎమ్మెల్సీగా కవిత విజయం .. కాంగ్రెస్, బీజేపీల డిపాజిట్లు గల్లంతు

English summary

kalvakuntla kavitha won with bumper majority in Nizamabad local body MLC By- elections . The counting of votes was carried out at the Polytechnic College in the city . Two rounds of counting were performed on 6 tables. TRS party candidate Kavitha bagged 728 votes out of a total of 823 votes. The BJP registered 56 votes and the Congress 29 votes. Another 10 votes were invalid. The TRS party ranks are celebrating the winning of kavitha as MLC