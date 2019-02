కన్నెర్ర చేస్తున్న పసుపు, ఎర్రజొన్న రైతులు... లోక్ సభ ఎన్నికలను అడ్డుకునే వ్యూహం

English summary

The farmers of Nizamabad district are doing a series of protests from February 4 to raise the MSP of Turmeric and maize crops.The farmers are demanding the government to buy 15,000 for turmeric and 3500 rupees for red millet through the mark fed.Today, the farmers who have called for alternate protest in Armur are planning to prevent the election of the Lok Sabha if the government does not resolve their demands.Thousands of farmers have been asked to file nominations for Nizamabad Lok Sabha polls and prevent the polls.The situation in the Nizamabad district of Armuru farmers has been heightened and the situation has become tension for the government.