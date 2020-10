కవిత గెలుపు ...అన్ని ఎన్నికల్లోనూ ఇదే రిపీట్ .. మంత్రులు హరీష్ ,ఎర్రబెల్లి మొదలెట్టేశారుగా!!

English summary

Finance Minister Harish Rao and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao made sensational remarks about the Nizamabad MLC by-election result. They said the TRS party had won a landslide victory in the Nizamabad MLC elections and the Congress and BJP lost their deposits . TRS party will win a landslide victory in future elections as well. Ministers said that the TRS party would win the by-elections in Dubbakka, the graduate MLC elections and also the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections with a bumper majority.