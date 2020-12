సముద్ర తీర ప్రాంతాల్లో ఫైటింగ్ .. చీరాలలో టెన్షన్ .. మత్స్యకారుల మధ్య ఘర్షణకు కారణం ఇదే !!

English summary

Prakasam District Cheerala Mandal vaadarevu beach has become tense. Yesterday vaadarevu fishermen were attacked by Kathari vari palem fishermen. They attacked each other with sticks.vaaadarevu and Kathari vari palem have been at loggerheads for the past two months over the use of nets. Several people, including former sarpanch Ramana, were seriously injured in an attack on vaaadarevu fishermen yesterday. Upon receiving the information, the police reached there and brought the situation under control.