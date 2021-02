పూజించే వాడే: రాజమండ్రి విగ్రహాన్ని ధ్వంసం చేసిందెవరో తేలింది: డబ్బులు ఎర వేసిన టీడీపీ నేత

English summary

Rajamahendravaram Urban police arrested temple priest and two others relating to desecration of Subramanyeswara Swamy idol at Sankata Hara Siddi Vinayaka temple at Sriram Nagar in Rajamahendravaram. SIT DIG GVG Ashok Kumar said that the main accused in the case is temple priest Marala Venkata Murali Krishna.