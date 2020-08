గోదావరి ఉగ్రరూపం .. సీఎం జగన్ ఆరా ..ముంపులో విలీన గ్రామాలు, ప్రమాదంలో ఉభయ గోదావరి జిల్లాలు

English summary

The Godavari districts, which are the catchment areas of the Godavari River, are being inundated. The merging zones are completely submerged. Locals are panicking as the Sabari River in the agency overflows along with the Godavari floods. Heavy flood water is being released into the sea from the Dhawaleswaram Barrage.CM Jagan reviewing the folw of godavari river on regular basis .