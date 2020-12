కరోనా: తెలంగాణలో తగ్గిన మరణాలు -కొత్తగా 622 కేసులు, ఇద్దరు మృతి -గ్రేటర్ పరిధిలో ఇలా

English summary

Telangana reported 622 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 2.73 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,472. GHMC accounted for the most number of cases with 104, followed by Rangareddy 55 and Medchal Malkajgiri 51, a government bulletin said on Sunday providing details as of 8 pm on December 5.