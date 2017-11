జ్యోతిబసు తర్వాత కేసీఆరే, తెలంగాణ ప్రజల అభిమానం అలా.., వాళ్లకు పుట్టగతులుండవ్: కేటీఆర్

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

After Jyoti Basu, KCR may be the long term CM in the Indian history, said Minister KTR here in Hyderabad on Wednesday at Telangana Bhawan. After joining many TDP Leaders including Gandra Satyanarayana Rao.. while speaking to public and party cadre KTR told that TDP is vanished in Karimnagar and Warangal districts.