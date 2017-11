Telangana

After Kodangal MLA A Revanth Reddy’s exit, TDP appears to be losing all its key leaders in the state one after the other either to the TRS or the Congress. Even as some of the heads of district units quit the TDP in the past one week, another senior leader, A Uma Madhava Reddy, dropped subtle hints that she too would bid adieu to the party. She said everybody knew that TDP was on the verge of extinction in TS.