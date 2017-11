పోలీసుల అత్యుత్సాహం: బిచ్చగాళ్లనుకుని.., ఇవాంకా ట్రంప్ వస్తుంటే మాత్రం.. చూసుకోవక్కర్లా?

Telangana

Ramesh Babu



Ahead of Ivanka Trump’s visit to Hyderabad to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit at the end of this month, the city Police has launched a massive drive to remove beggars from the streets, saying “these acts are dangerous to the safety of the vehicular traffic and public in general”. Hundreds of foreign delegates are expected to attend the summit to be held at Hitec City from November 28 to 30, and the Telangana Government which wants Hyderabad to be seen as a global capital, is keen on ensuring that no beggars are seen around. On Wednesday, nearly 400 beggars were taken away from Goshamahal area and lodged at the rehabilitation centre at Chanchalguda Jail. “As per instructions of Police Commissioner M Mahender Reddy to make the city beggar-free, we have shifted those in our area to rehabilitation centre,” said Goshamahal ACP Narender Reddy.