జీహెచ్ఎంసీ ఎన్నికల్లో టీఆర్ఎస్ ఫలితాలపై అసదుద్దీన్ ఓవైసీ కీలక వ్యాఖ్యలు...

TRS in Telangana is a formidable political party. It represents the regional sentiment of Telangana. I am sure K.Chandrashekar Rao will review the party's performance in these elections: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/EVEkoEVEWf

English summary

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi said TRS in Telangana is a formidable political party. It represents the regional sentiment of Telangana. He said, sure K.Chandrashekar Rao will review the party's performance in these elections.We will fight the BJP in a democratic way. We are confident that people of Telangana will stop BJP from expanding its footprints in the state,he added