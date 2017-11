ఆసక్తికర సన్నివేశం: చంద్రబాబు, రమణ... వెనకే నాయిని, అయ్యో.. అన్నీ వినేశారా?

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

After many days AP CM Chandrababu Naidu came to Hyderabad on Thursday and attended a program in Raj Bhawan. In the program, while Chandrababu sat in the front row along with TTDP President L.Ramana, Telangana Home Minister Nayini Narsimha Reddy also sat in the back row. A photograph shows that while talking them Naiyini is listening their secrets.