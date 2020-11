అర్ధరాత్రి నుంచే ఆర్టీసీ బస్సులు -ఏపీ,తెలంగాణ ఆర్టీసీల మధ్య ఒప్పందమిదే -సర్వీసులు ఇలా..

English summary

After four rounds of negotiations in the last seven months, APSRTC and TSRTC, in a landmark decision, have finally agreed to restart inter state bus services with immediate effect from Monday evening. As per the MoU, TSRTC will operate across 1,61,258 km in AP with 826 buses and APSRTC will operate across 1,60,999 km with 638 buses in Telangana.