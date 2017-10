Telangana

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary has fined 17 lakh Rupees to outgoing EC Bhanwarlal. Today is the last day in office for Bhanwarlal as he is retiring today and a fine is imposed on this IAS officer, basing on a previous issue. Bhanwarlal was said to have fined 17 lakhs for misusing official bungalow and Bhanwarlal got this fine reduced to about 4.35 lakhs by the previous government, which is also not paid by him. Hence, the AP Government has imposed 17 lakhs fine again on Bhanwarlal.