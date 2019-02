ఆర్మూరు రైతుల రిమాండ్ ... ఉధృతమవుతున్న పసుపు ,ఎర్రజొన్న రైతుల ఆందోళన

English summary

The farmers of Nizamabad district are doing a series of protests from February 4 to raise the MSP of Turmeric and maize crops.The farmers are demanding the government to buy 15,000 for turmeric and 3500 rupees for red millet through the mark fed.Today, the farmers who have called for alternate protest in Armur are planning to prevent the election of the Lok Sabha.In the part of protest padayatra held by turmeric and red jowar farmers from Armoor to Hyderabad . police decided to stop and Police have also blocked the farmers who wanted to hold a padayathra for Hyderabad. The cases were registered against them. Seven farmers have been moved to Remand.Farmers protest turned into high tension