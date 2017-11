పాఠశాల ప్రిన్సిపాల్.. పాడు పని! పాఠశాలలోనే మద్యం తాగి ఓ బాలికపై..

Telangana

K. Mahapatra, 54, the Principal of the Atomic Energy Central School- II in ECIL, was arrested on Friday by the Kushaiguda Police for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student of class IX while in an inebriated state. The Assistant Commissioner of Police Syed Rafeeq said, “The incident occurred on October 28. When the girl told her parents about the incident after much hesitation, they approached the school management and lodged a complaint. A management meeting was held and the principal was suspended a few days ago.”