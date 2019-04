పోలింగ్ బూత్ వద్ద కవితకు చేదు అనుభవం ...ఏం చేశారంటూ నిలదీసిన మహిళల వీడియో వైరల్

English summary

TRS MP Kalwakuntla Kavitha faced the heat of the people at a polling booth. Kavitha voted at Pothangal village of Bhodan constituency and after casting her vote, few women who were standing in queue shouted at Kavitha for not delivering the promises she made five years back.One of the women's voice can be clearly audible in the video which has surfaced on the social media. The woman said in the last five years, you have been saying that you will do but nothing is done so far. However, Kavitha maintained her cool and she tried to pacify the women standing in queue. Later she quietly left the polling booth.