తొలి ఆరు వరుసల బాలానగర్ ఫ్లైఓవర్ ప్రారంభించిన మహిళా కూలీ: కేటీఆర్ ఏమన్నారంటే?

The Telangana Govt has constructed this flyover at a cost of Rs. 387Cr. This 6 lane and two-way flyover is 1.13 km long, 24 meters wide and is designed to ease traffic congestion in Kukatpally, Quthbullapur & Jeedimetla areas. pic.twitter.com/DMNaY6SYtB — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) July 6, 2021