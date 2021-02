టీఆర్ఎస్ ఎంఐఎం చెంచా .. చీకట్లో ప్రేమించుకుంటూ బయట డ్రామాలు : బండి సంజయ్ ధ్వజం

English summary

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay made sensational remarks on the selection of mayor and deputy mayor in the GHMC elections. Bandi Sanjay said that the TRS steering in GHMC is in the hands of MIM. "In the wake of today's mayoral and deputy mayoral elections, the illicit relationship between the TRS and the MIM party has been exposed once again. What the BJP said in the Greater elections is true," he said.