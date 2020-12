భారత్ బంద్ కు కేసీఆర్ మద్దతుపై బండి సంజయ్ కౌంటర్ .. త్వరలో బీజేపీ ఛలో హైదరాబాద్

English summary

Telangana BJP state president Bandi Sanjay was outraged on the Telangana government's support for the Bharat Bandh. In the state of Telangana, the bandh was organized as per the orders of the CM but none of the farmers participated and the bandh failed, said Sanjay. Bandi Sanjay alleged that the TRS, Congress and Communist leaders had fought each other. Bandi Sanjay clarified that soon BJP will organize a rally in Hyderabad as chalo hyderabad against the problems facing the farmers in Telangana state.