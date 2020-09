English summary

It is learned that 12 hospitals in the country have been selected for the covaxin test manufactured by Bharat Biotech Pharmaceuticals. Nims Hospital in Hyderabad is one of them. Medical scientists have begun testing the second phase of the covaxin as part of ongoing human clinical trials in Nims. The vaccine trial will continue from Tuesday. As part of this second phase of the experiment, 380 people across the country will be vaccinated.