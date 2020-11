రక్తపాతానికి బీజేపీ భారీ కుట్ర -మంత్రి కేటీఆర్ సంచలన ప్రకటన -సర్వత్రా టెన్షన్..

English summary

TRS working president and State IT Minister KT Rama Rao addressing a press conference at the TRS party headquarters here on Sunday has said that the BJP is conspiring to create violence in Hyderabad on Monday, a day before elections in Dubbak by creating law and order problems. He pointed out that the trouble might start in the shape of the Chalo DGP office or TRS office which would eventually lead to a cane charge or even police firing.