The sleuths of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have booked Pachikalapadu Ravishankar, former assistant manager of State Bank of India, Thorrur branch, for siphoning Rs 3.1 crore meant for Self Help Groups (SHGs). The CBI acted on a complaint filed by Sonthi Sriramakrisha, regional manager of SBI, Warangal district of Telangana.