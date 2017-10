ఆంధ్రా టీడీపీ ఫ్లెక్సీలో తెలంగాణ సీఎం ఫొటో, ఆ ఊరిలో.. అంతే! కేసీఆర్ కు ప్రత్యేకమైన ఫాలోయింగ్!

Telangana

An unusual incident has happened in Prakasam District of the state of Andhra Pradesh. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's photo is put up in TDP flexi, that is set up on the occasion of Intintiki TDP programme in the state. This incident has happened in Velama Vari Pally Village, in Prakasam District and it is arranged for the visit of MLA Gottimukkkala Ravi Kumar to the Village. CM KCR started his political journey in TDP only, before he took the baton for separate statehood.