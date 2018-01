‘ముందస్తు’కే కేసీఆర్ మొగ్గు! ముఖ్యనేతలు, కీలక అధికారులతో సమాలోచనలు!

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

TRS Chief, CM KCR thinking to go for Early Elections, and making necessary arrangements as his party and government got good reputation at present in Telangana State. Regarding this KCR already given signals to the Key Leaders and Officials. In this scenario he also shuffling the officials in the state it seems. Mainly CM KCR concentrating on completion of development activities in time to gain credit.