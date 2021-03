I have been tested positive for covid and isolated myself on doctor’s advice. Who ever has been in contact from the past few days, please take necessary precautions...

English summary

MP, TPCC Working President Rewanth Reddy tested coronavirus positive on Tuesday. Revanth himself revealed it on Twitter that he was infected with coronaviru. He is currently in isolation as per the doctors' recommendation. People who met him recently were advised to take precautionary measures.