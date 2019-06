టీఆర్ఎస్ఎల్పీలో సీఎల్పీ విలీనం నిరసిస్తూ కాంగ్రెస్ ఆందోళన .. ప్రజాస్వామ్యం ఖూనీ అంటూ ఆక్రోశం

English summary

The Congress workers staged a protest here on Friday accusing the TRS Government of belittling the spirit of democracy. It may be noted here that Congress has been organising State-wide agitation, in protest against the TRS Government for merging a group of Congress MLAs into its fold. Speaking at the protest, senior leaders Errabelli Swarna, Katla Srinivas Rao and Ravali criticised TRS leadership for luring the MLAs elected on Congress B form."It's unconstitutional and against the very spirit of democracy. In a bid to weaken the Opposition, the TRS either enticed the MLAs of other parties or threatened them to defect," the leaders alleged. Even though the Congress had been demanding to disqualify the MLAs who switched loyalties to ruling TRS, the Assembly Speaker maintained a stoic silence, the leaders said, terming the merger of defected MLAs with TRS party on Thursday as a black day. The police took the protestors into custody.