తెలంగాణలో కరోనా: మరో 49మంది బలి -కొత్తగా 5,695 కేసులు -ఇక జీహెచ్ఎంసీలో ఇంటింటి సర్వే

There were 5,695 new Covid-19 cases and 49 fatalities in Telangana on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of deaths to 2,417 and total number of positive cases so far to 4,56,485. The number of active cases in the State has reached 80,135. Between Saturday and Sunday, authorities conducted 58,742 Covid-19 rapid tests of which test results of 3,945 samples are awaited. On Sunday, 6,206 individuals recovered at a recovery rate of 81.91 percent. So far, a total of 1,31,18,856 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State.