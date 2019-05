కాంగ్రెస్ లో కోవర్టులున్నారట ... కానీ ఎవరూ పేర్లు చెప్పరట.. పరేషాన్ చేస్తున్న హస్తం నేతలు

English summary

The Congress Party ... is the party that is fighting for survival in Telangana. Party is suffering with a series of migration... The party that has been forced by the MLAs defections .. The party leaders comments are creating trouble even when the party is in trouble. In the Congress party, there is a series of sensations.Those leaders who work for the party say that there are cowards but the coward is not disclosed. Those leaders who are called seniors like sangareddy MLA Jagga reddy and V.Hanumantha rao in the Congress party creating nuesence with the comments of cowards in the party.