ముప్పేట దాడితోనే తంటా: ఏకాకిని చేసే యత్నం.. రాజకీయ భవితవ్యంపై రేవంత్

Telangana

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A section prefers electoral alliance with TRS but Revanth Reddy opposes it. A crisis is brewing in the Telangana Telugu Desam Party thanks to sharp differences in the rank and file over the possible alliances in the coming elections. A section of senior leaders has voiced views in support of an alliance with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti as it would be of help in reviving the party in Telangana while another section headed by the party’s working president A. Revanth Reddy is strongly opposing the move.