తెలంగాణలో మరో కొత్త పార్టీ! -కొండా విశ్వేశ్వర్ రెడ్డి సంచలన ప్రకటన -కారు, కమలానికి దీటుగా?

English summary

Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who belongs to a strong political family in Telangana, gave a hint on the formation of a new political party. The former Chevella MP, who QUITS Congress party on Sunday, wrote an open letter to his followers on Wednesday. ‘i'm taking concerns whether to start a new party? Or join another party? Or to be an Independent?' says Vishweshwar Reddy.