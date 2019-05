కేసీఆర్ ఫెడరల్ ఫ్రంట్ కు షాక్ ఇచ్చిన దేవెగౌడ .. కాంగ్రెస్ తోనే తమ ప్రయాణం అని వెల్లడి

English summary

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda has said that being the coalition partner of the Congress in the State and having fought the Lok Sabha elections as its ally, his party would acknowledge any decision taken by the Congress to keep the BJP-led NDA alliance away from the seat of power after May 23.On the news that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had called a meeting on May 23 of non-NDA party leaders, he said he had not got any official invite yet but would attend if such a meeting is convened. Such a move, he said, is testimony to Ms. Gandhi’s “political maturity”.On who should occupy the chair of Prime Minister in the event of the NDA failing to get enough numbers, Mr. Gowda said, “It is not possible for regional parties to form a government at the Centre without the support of the Congress. There are many aspirants, and a consensus has to be reached among them. I will communicate my opinion to Ms. Gandhi during the May 23 meeting.”