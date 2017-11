Telangana

Ramesh Babu



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump's daughter and presidential adviser, Ivanka Trump attended a gala dinner at the Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening. After dinner, Ivanka returned to Trident Hotel and PM Modi went to Samshabad Airport to go to Rajkot. CM KCR, Governor Narasimhan, Ministers of Telangana State given send-off to Modi. At falaknuma palace dinner is hosted by the Union government as part of the ongoing Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017, the dinner was arranged for around 1,500 delegates of the GES on the lawns of the palace. The Royal Dinner had the prominent delegates dine at the Nizam-era table which can seat 101 guests at a time. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was among those present for the dinner.